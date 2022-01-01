Sigur Rós: INNI

Not Available

Inni is a live motion picture and album by Icelandic band Sigur Rós released in 2011.The concert footage was directed by Vincent Morisset and filmed at the Alexandra Palace in 2008. It was released on 7 November 2011 on various formats, including vinyl, DVD, Blu-ray and CD. Theatrical versions are also being shown around the world from late 2011. The songs played within are Ný batterí, Svefn-g-englar, Fljótavík, Inní mér syngur vitleysingur, Sæglópur, Festival, E-Bow, Popplagið and Lúppulagið. The bonus material contains All Allright, Glósóli, Hafsól and Við spilum endalaust.