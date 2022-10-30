Not Available

Sikander is a story of contemporary Punjabi youth. The Punjabi youth is being dubbed as drug addict, turbulent and quarrelsome. This film is an insider’s narrative, representing the corrupt practices and cruel politics in educational institutions which degrade these institutions. It is also making poisonous impact on the society as a whole. Living in this vicious atmosphere the characters of this film are not aloof of its evils. They are part and parcel of the ambience around. The youth is advancing to indulge in organized crime. The political structures as well as socioeconomic conditions are responsible for such violent degeneration. Despite the dominantare drug addicts, turbulent and quarrelsome but they understand life very well. Rather they are very close to life.