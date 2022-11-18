Sikit Punya Gila

Not Available

Two friends, Dharma, a lift operator and Hamid, a corn seller rent a house next to two girls. Nora and Norlia. The bachelors try to get to know the girls through various comical antics. Ibrahim, the house owner, has an obese wife, Yusni. Initially, Dharma and Hamid do not get along with Ibrahim. Then, they become friends although they sometimes quarrel. The bachelors dream of becoming rich through gambling and gaming activities. Dharma always outwits Hamid who learns to hold his patience.