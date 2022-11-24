Not Available

Two close and very wealthy friends, Vijay and Pranlal, decide to cement their friendship to a relationship when Vijay proposes marriage on behalf of his sister, Shobha, with Pranlal's son, Amar. Pranlal agrees, and preparations are on for the marriage to take place. Vijay finds out that Pranlal and his men are using their business as a front for drugs and smuggling, and he decides to cancel the wedding. Pranlal is angry with Vijay, but refuses to give up his criminal career. When Amar finds out about his dad's spurious activities, he kills himself. Pranlal, humiliated and angered, vows to avenge Amar's death, and wants Shobha to be Amar's widow for the rest of her life, which is not acceptable to Vijay. Then Shobha meets with a handsome stranger named Jackie, who rescues her. She offers him employment with her brother's firm, and they fall in love with each other.