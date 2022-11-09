Sil jong 2

Not Available

Sun-Young (Ham Eun-Jung) needs to find a job. She takes out a high interest private loan to pay for her sister's hospital fees. Her sister was paralyzed in a traffic accident. To pay her loan back, Sun-Young needs to find a job soon. She has one final interview left, before a company will hire her. Sun-Young goes to Wolta Mountain where the final interview will take place. Song-Hun (Lee Won-Jong) is a corrupt detective. He needs money to send to his daughter who is studying overseas. Song-Hun takes money from a crime scene, but his source runs away with the money that he took. Song-Hun learns that his source is hiding out on Wolta Mountain and he goes there to find him.