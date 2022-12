Not Available

The revolution of 1905. The crowd, which is rebelling against the authorities, has seized the policeman and is leading him to be executed. But then, above all the screams, a child's cry is heard in the middle of the crowd. The policeman's son, having made his way through the crowd, throws himself on his father's neck. He changes the policeman's death sentence to freedom, restoring humanity to both the crowd and his father.