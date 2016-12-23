2016

Silence

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 2016

Studio

Waypoint Entertainment

Two Jesuit priests, Sebastião Rodrigues and Francis Garrpe, travel to seventeenth century Japan which has, under the Tokugawa shogunate, banned Catholicism and almost all foreign contact. There they witness the persecution of Japanese Christians at the hands of their own government which wishes to purge Japan of all western influence. Eventually the priests separate and Rodrigues travels the countryside, wondering why God remains silent while His children suffer.

Cast

Andrew GarfieldSebastião Rodrigues / Okada San\'emon
Adam DriverFrancisco Garupe
Liam NeesonCristóvão Ferreira / Sawano Chūan
Tadanobu AsanoInterpreter
Ciarán HindsAlessandro Valignano
Shinya TsukamotoMokichi

