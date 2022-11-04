Not Available

With the name from a Garcia Lorca poem, Silence Has No Wings portrays the contemporary portrait of a Japan dazed for modern times, still breathless war nightmares. A boy catches a tropical butterfly in northern Japan, everyone thinks he is lying and in fact bought canned. We follow the butterfly's hypnotic trip through Japan. On its way, we see everything from fleeting encounters at crucial moments in the documentary clips, dream sequences, and everything in between.