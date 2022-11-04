Not Available

Silence Has No Wings

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Art Theatre Guild

With the name from a Garcia Lorca poem, Silence Has No Wings portrays the contemporary portrait of a Japan dazed for modern times, still breathless war nightmares. A boy catches a tropical butterfly in northern Japan, everyone thinks he is lying and in fact bought canned. We follow the butterfly's hypnotic trip through Japan. On its way, we see everything from fleeting encounters at crucial moments in the documentary clips, dream sequences, and everything in between.

Cast

Mariko Kaga
Hôsei Komatsu
Takeshi Kusaka
Hiroyuki Nagato
Shoichi Ozawa
Eijirô Tôno

View Full Cast >

Images