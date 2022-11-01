Silence Is Golden

Emile is a French film producer at the beginning of the century. One of his friends leaves his daughter Lucette in his house, when he is starting a tour through France. Emile falls in love with her. Problems starts when his younger friend Jacques come back from military service and after complaining his misfortune with women, follows Emile's advice in starting affairs with women and he meets Lucette.
|François Périer
|Jacques
|Dany Robin
|Lucette
|Raymond Cordy
|Le Frisé
|Bernard La Jarrige
|Paulo
|Paul Ollivier
|Maurice Chevalier
|Emile Clément
View Full Cast >