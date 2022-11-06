Not Available

Silence of Doctor Ivens

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mosfilm

In the surreal aftermath to a plane crash at sea Dr. Iven an eminent scientist is the only survivor to be taken into the confidence of the alien rescuers. He learns that the world with its weapons of mass destruction is not ready for the wonders of the culture of the pacifist visitors. The situation is further complicated by the close relationship that blossoms between the doctor and the female alien, and due to this relationship he is the only survivor allowed to retain his memory of the events, unlike the other survivors including his wife, whose memories are erased.

Cast

Sergey Bondarchuk
Leonid Obolensky
Irina Skobtseva
Boris Romanov
Oļģerts Kroders
Ivan Kuznetsov

