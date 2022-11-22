Silence of the Lambs - The Inside Story

Not Available

When it was released in 1991, director Jonathan Demme's adaptation of Thomas Harris' Silence of the Lambs, starring Jodie Foster and featuring an unforgettable performance by Anthony Hopkins, changed the rules of how horror could be presented in mainstream film; the Oscar-winning classic's reverberations continue today, while the Hannibal Lecter money train keeps on rolling. This 90-minute documentary on the inside story of the Silence of the Lambs shows just how all the right elements came together to create a modern classic.