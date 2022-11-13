Silence! The Court Is in Session

Not Available

A political and social satire on middle-class society's hypocrisy. A group of teachers plan to stage a play in a village. When a cast-member does not show up, a local stagehand is asked to replace him. An improvised, free-flowing 'rehearsal' is arranged and a mock trial is staged to help the novice understand court procedures. A (mock) charge of infanticide is levelled against Miss Benare, another cast-member. Suddenly the pretend-play turns into an accusatory game when it emerges from the trial that Miss Benare is carrying an out-of-wedlock child from her failed illicit relationship with Professor Damle, the missing cast-member.