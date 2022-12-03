Silenced The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Not Available

For more than a century, one group of people in Britain has been shut out of society, denied basic human rights and treated with fear and prejudice. Now, in this shocking, moving film, writer, actor and presenter Cerrie Burnell is going to uncover the hidden story of how disabled people fought back – and won their freedom. Cerrie was born without the lower part of her right arm. As a presenter on CBeebies, Cerrie was astonished to learn that some viewers thought her appearance would scare watching children. Now, she wants to find out where these attitudes to disabled people come from and why they persist today.