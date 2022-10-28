Not Available

Amongst the constantly talking animals of a herd, the basic rule of normality is the theater of conversation. When a young animal loses its voice and goes into hiding, the talking herd can’t accept its weakness and follows the rule, speaking to it using monologues. The young animal remains silent and the talking herd stands confused and unable to decide whether it’s really sick or just pretending. But as the silent, isolated animal struggles to get its voice back, the talking animals surround its cage and the most distrustful of them attacks.