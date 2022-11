Not Available

If silent pictures were still the only style of film making, how would they look today? What would Charlie Chaplin's 'Tramp' look like? Would Buster Keaton's love story always involve a man and a woman? SILENT CITY is a modern day silent film that weaves together a series of vignettes depicting life in New York City. Illustrating change in society since the original silent film era, as well as the diversity of the Big Apple.