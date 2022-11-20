Silent Crossroads

Not Available

Very Coen Brothers-esque noir film set in the mid-1960s in rural America. The lives of an inquisitive Waitress and wounded man clutching a smoking .45 in one hand as he protects a blood soaked bag of cash in the other. They are two lonely souls who seem to know just what the other needs are forever changed when their paths cross at The Kozy Cafe. Alexandra Smothers plays a healing angel who takes in the foreboding stranger, played by Dalin Christiansen. Joe Osborn's innovative directing style and cinematography ignites their fiery passion.