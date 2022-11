Not Available

Spectacular film by successful director Demetrio Anagnosti. Three people, Sergeant Rahmiu (Ndrek Luca), Islam (Reshat Arbana), and Bepini (Bujar Asqeriu) hijack a military ship to emigrate to Italy. Along the way they encounter opposition in the sailor Skender Guri (Richard Ljarja), who wants to turn the ship back to Albania. 4 people representing different layers of the postwar Albanian society merge and collide offshore, unfolding the political conflicts of that era.