Not Available

Silent Heart

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The prestigious Danish filmmaker Bille August, winner of an Academy Award and two Palme d'Or in Cannes, returns with a highly personal drama. Three generations of a family gather over a weekend. The sisters Sanne and Heidi have accepted their terminally-ill mother’s desire to die before her disease worsens; but, as the weekend progresses, their mother's decision becomes harder and harder to deal with, and old conflicts come to the surface.

Cast

Morten GrunwaldPoul
Paprika SteenHeidi
Danica CurcicSanne
Jens AlbinusMichael
Pilou AsbækDennis
Vigga BroLisbeth

View Full Cast >

Images