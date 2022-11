Not Available

A mysterious message from a friend long dead has sent Mark London back to the town he'd tried hard to forget. Now he is trapped in a place corrupted by evil and insanity, where monsters have replaced the simple townsfolk and darkness pervades night and day. In order to survive, Mark must rely on strangers, his courage, and... a portable radio? Feel that knot in your stomach grow as the Otherworld invades. Enter the realm of Silent Horror!