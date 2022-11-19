Silent Möbius II

Not Available

After the death of her mother Katsumi wants nothing more to do with this horrible place known as Tokyo. Forced into staying an infuriated Katsumi returns to AMP HQ where chief Rally Cheyenne pleads with her to stay and join the team. However, her pleading falls on deaf ears as Katsumi exclaims that she wants nothing more to do with them, leaving to find another way home. Meanwhile the Demons taking over Tokyo begin their final move against humanity and the AMP. They realize that the key to opening their demon world lies within Katsumi. Her unwanted abilities mean everything to them and without her their plan would fail. The stage is set once again on the destroyed Tokyo Bay Bridge. Will Katsumi choose her destiny and defend her new found friend or will she fall to the weakness and despair within her?