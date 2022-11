Not Available

After a chance decision sends her home in a taxicab, Dorinda (Nora Aunor), a widowed judge, strikes up a friendship with the young and charming driver, Noah (Yul Servo), who's overcome with respect for her profession. But soon enough, their fondness for each other results in love -- and an unexpected surprise: At 47 years old, Dorinda becomes pregnant. Will her scandalous romance ruin her future?