Silent Romance

Dumb Boy, a deaf and dumb, yet a brilliant and undiscovered cartoonist whose current publication has been gradually ignored by his readers. Consequently, the drop of the sale has promptly provoked his superior urging him to adopt a new style. During the midst of a mental struggle for new subjects, Cactus, a night club hostess, walked into his life, he silently and secretly falls in love with her. However, nurturing with an instinctive inferiority complex that had been fostered by his shortcomings all his life. Dumb Boy had not been able to get together his courage to reveal his love to Cactus.....