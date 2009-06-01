2009

Silent Venom

  Action
  Adventure
  Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 1st, 2009

Studio

Cinamour Entertainment

The only thing more terrifying than Snakes on a Plane is "Snakes on a Submarine," and that's exactly what we get in this claustrophobic, sub-aquatic thriller starring Luke Perry. Lieutenant Commander O'Neill (Perry) was piloting a retired submarine to its final port when Admiral Wallace (Tom Berenger) diverted the crew for one last mission: rescue an imperiled army research team before they meet a watery death. In order to reach the researchers and their top secret cargo while avoiding detection by a hostile enemy fleet, Lieutenant Commander O'Neill orders his crew to "run silent" in the depths. That silence is soon broken, however, when the cargo proves to be two genetically altered leviathans. Now, far beneath the ocean floor, a new kind of predator emerges to prove just how vulnerable man truly is when there's nowhere left to run.

Cast

Krista AllenDr. Andrea Swanson
Tom BerengerAdmiral Bradley Wallace
Louis MandylorJake Goldin
Anthony Tyler QuinnEddie Boudreau
Robert CatriniMajor Drake
Luke PerryLt. Cmdr. James O'Neill

