Silent Warnings

2003

After the accidental death of his cousin Joe Vossimer, the just-graduated electronic engineer Layne Vossimer joins his girlfriend and four friends of them to visit and clean the inherited farm in the country. The local Sheriff Bill Willingham is an old friend of Layne, and also grieves the death of Joe. When the group arrives in the farm, some weird and mysterious signs appear in the cornfield, but they believe the other locals are joking with them. When Iris Doyle vanishes, the rest of the group realizes that there is a serious menace jeopardizing that place.