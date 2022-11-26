Not Available

This beautifully crafted and thoughtful film deploys rarely seen archival footage, right-wing movement propaganda and original investigative material to probe the origins of apocalyptic Christian nationalism and its most extreme adherents, as they move from the margins to the mainstream. A riveting historical document as well as cautionary commentary on power vacuums, racism and civil society apathy, SILHOUETTE CITY prefigures the so-called “alt right” forces that now rally around Trump as their emboldening metropole. This history is troubling enough to be fiction, but in fact, this is the factual story of one faction of American fascism and its rise to the mainstream.