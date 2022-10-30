Not Available

SILICON PRAIRIE: AMERICA'S NEW INTERNET ECONOMY EXPLORES THE POTENTIAL THAT THE OPEN INTERNET HOLDS TO PROMOTE OUR ECONOMY—NOT JUST IN SILICON VALLEY, BUT IN CITIES AND TOWNS (AND FARMS!) ALL OVER AMERICA. Silicon Prairie is a short film following the incredible bus journey that Reddit.com took across America. Filmmakers from Nimblebot.com set out in October, 2012 to show how entrepreneurs, politicians, community organizers, and internet enthusiasts are building vibrant technology hubs in cities and towns across the American Midwest. The film shows entrepreneurial hubs as fragile ecosystems, which hold great potential for revitalization, job-creation, and innovation in America's heartland.