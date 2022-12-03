Not Available

Silicon Sights is an abstract exploration of the physical spaces and their digital replicas. Protagonist residing on both sides, equipped with a camera as a tool to traverse the wall, can explore and reflect on these seemingly different, yet related environments. A unique trait of the device is established and the video utilizes this ability to construct a fictional narrative. Contemplating resource use by the two sides of the border and putting forward an equation. Equation of pollution, render times, and beautiful simulated nature. The meta-human entities on the digital side are left to dream of a better future, a "post-representational paradise". The viewer is invited to observe the border from a comfortable and involving perspective in the physical installation.