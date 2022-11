Not Available

Jackie, a pretty young lesbian, moves in with Olivia, an older and experienced lesbian. Their landlord, a leering voyeuristic psychopath, demands that they pay their back rent or he'll throw them out. In order to forestall eviction, Olivia convinces the naive young Jackie to help put on a "show" for the landlord, but as his fantasies about the two of them get more perverse, Jackie begins to fear that their lives may be in danger.