Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

In recent times, it has become stereotypical to present movies with violence and gore in the tamil cinemas. But Jillunu oru kaadhal stood out and lived to the hype, at least according to the box office. Rather being a regular love story, the script of Jillunu oru kaadhal moves in a different path. Surya is married to Jyothika and lives happily with his daughter. He is a mechanic for a major car company in mumbai. All goes well before Jyothika finds Surya's personal diary which reveals an entirely different version of him - his college days. The story moves back and forth from there on and keeps the audience enthralled in almost all the aspects, whether it be music, comedy, romance, anger, fight etc.,