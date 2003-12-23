2003

Silmido

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 23rd, 2003

Studio

Hanmac Films

On 31 January 1968, 31 North Korean commandos infiltrated South Korea in a failed mission to assassinate President Park Chung-hee. In revenge, the South Korean military assembled a team of 31 criminals on the island of Silmido to kill Kim Il-sung for a suicide mission to redeem their honor, but was cancelled, leaving them frustrated. It is loosely based on a military uprising in the 1970s.

Cast

Heo Jun-HoSergeant Jo
Ahn Sung-KiCommandant
Jung Jae-YoungSang-pil
Im Won-heeWon-hee
Kang Shin-ilGeun-jae
Ji-Hwan JoJi-Hwan

