At the center of the story – a 12-year-old boy Fedya and his mother. In early childhood, Fedya suffered from severe meningitis and lost his hearing. But his mom was always there – seems that she’s able to carry the whole world on her shoulders and keep all the love of this world in her heart. A special role in the life of this family is given to the music teacher Aleksei Borozdin – thanks to his classes the deaf boy started talking and made it to study in a gymnasium.