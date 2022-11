Not Available

When the sadistic Silo Killer (Carter Hagerman) and the equally coldhearted Convict (Scott Alden) break out of prison and begin a brutal killing spree, bounty hunter Kyle (Brian Reid) and his ninja sidekick (Chad Campbell) brave all manner of treacherous foes and obstacles to track them down. Written and directed by Bill Koning, this action-packed horror movie also stars Buck Buckingham, Will Eisenhuth and David C. Hayes.