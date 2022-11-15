Silver Dragon Ninja

Not Available

Roger Kimsky runs a huge arms-dealing organisation, the Black Ninja Empire - a ruthless band trying to gain control of the free world. Whatever the reason, whoever he has to kill, Kimsky will do it to achieve his ambition. A policewoman, Jane, undercover as a boutique sales girl, manages to capture the affections of Mark, a significant figure in the Black Ninja Empire. Risking her life she must get closer to the Empire's headquarters. Detectives Alex and Jerry Brown want justice. The two together determine to put away their deadliest opponent, Mark. In order to prevent firther investigation, Mark orders the deaths of Alex's wife and son. The two bloody deaths drive Alex into an uncontrollable rage of revenge, a rage which could put Janes life into further jeopardy.