Is virginity of any value to a girl nowadays? Min So will hold her silver knife and give you a definite YES! Shin Hee is a sexually conservative girl having a boyfriend dying to sleep with her. Brought up in a family with strong respect on girls’ virginity, Min So (Shin Hee) had to leave her parents to study in a college. To self-guard herself against any threats to her virginity, she equips herself with a silver knife – the secret weapon kept unknown to her boyfriend Joo Haek who has been longing for sex with her.