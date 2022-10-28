Silver Reunion

Not Available

In Manchester, Tennessee a secret meeting will take place. But this is no ordinary gathering; instead, a monumental decision will be made. Forty years after the USA men’s Olympic basketball team declined their Silver medals after controversially losing the Gold to the Soviet Union, the 12 players from that team will gather together, and like the jury in 12 Angry Men, they will come to a unanimous decision – accept or refuse the medals for a game many of the players believe they never lost.