When the evil Cleef (Clayton Butler) steals from the gold mine of the town of Silverado and kills some innocent citizens, it's the job of Sherriff John (Gus Butler) to get his old friends back together again for one last fight. So John, Jesse (Caroline Butler), and the now elderly Jake (Connor Butler) have one last mission where they find out more about each other and have to make moral decisions. This is the ride of their life.