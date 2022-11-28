Silverchair: The Best Of Volume One - The Complete Videology

Not Available

The Complete Videology chronicles silverchair's music videos over the last five years from the frogstomp. Freakshow and Neon Ballroom albums. The evolution of the band is captured here along with some powerful live performances filmed during the 1999 Neon Ballroom Australian tour. In addition, we've included the "Emotion Pictures" film, which follows Silverchair through the creation of their album Neon Ballroom and the world tour that followed its release. Emotion Sickness Miss You Love Ana's Song (Open Fire) Anthem for the Year 2000 Cemetery Abuse Me Freak Israel's Son Pure Massacre (Australian Version) Tomorrow The Door - Live at Melbourne Park Paint Pastel Princess - Live at Melbourne Park Spawn Again - Live at Melbourne Park Pure Massacre - (US Version) Emotion Pictures