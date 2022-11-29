SilverHawks: The Origin Story

Not Available

The next generation of superheroes has arrived... SILVERHAWKS. They fly on silver winds - they fight with nerves of steel. Partly metal...partly real. Born of a time beyond time, they are the SILVERHAWKS. They sacrificed their human bodies, modified to withstand the stress of their long journey through space to a distant galaxy. Sent there to defend the universe against the terrible MonStar and his intergalactic mod. SILVERHAWKS - the first super androids with the minds of men and the muscles of machines.