Silvio Rodriguez (San Antonio de los Banos, 1946), drawer, musician, poet, UNESCO Artist for Peace. He learned to play guitar secretly during his military service. After 45 years of career, Silvio is still in full musical activity and maintains his commitment to culture through their studio, Ojala, and initiatives such as La gira por los barrios, in which Silvio, barely advertised, performs in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods of Havana.