Just 12 hours after having his daughter in the custody of a kidnapper, the influential communicator Sílvio Santos (Rodrigo Faro) faces an even more complicated obstacle: his home is invaded and he is held hostage for seven hours. Realizing that his life is at risk, he seeks refuge in the distant thoughts of his entire trajectory, which began when he was just a 14 year old teenager working as a street vendor.