Siły ciemności

A young police officer, a local guide and his daughter follows the trail of a prison escapee, Nasor, into a mysterious forest with many hidden secrets, one of which directly relates to the death of Nasor's father at the hands of the father of the officer. As the group ventures deeper into the forest, the eerie realm unleashes its spirits unto the intruders, killing them one by one. Still intent on bringing Nasor to justice, the officer relentlessly pursues the criminal in a race against time and the unseen forces of the ancient forest