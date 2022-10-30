Not Available

Aswin J Kumar from The Times of India gave 2 stars wrote "What pushes SIM beyond mediocrity is a script ridden with characters whose humour is bland and actions perplexing". Sify wrote "With a rather silly and predictable storyline, stale jokes and pretty ordinary direction, the film make you cringe in your seats right from the beginning".[8] Paresh C Palicha from Rediff gave 1.5 stars wrote "Director Diphan tires to steps out of his comfort zone but fails to deliver a good film in SIM". Veeyen from Nowrunning wrote "SIM directed by Diphan has a message that is best suited for a 3 minute commercial, but which gets elongated beyond imagination into a two hour long humdrum drama"