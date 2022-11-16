Not Available

When Chief Minister of Maharashtra gets an anonymous call to warn him against possible rebellion in his party, all is not well. The current government is being questioned by opposition on a lot of issues such as health, education but the most important being the situation of drought. Finance Minister Vishwasrao wants to fall out of current government has an ambition to become CM but he is not the only one. There are others like Manikrao and Daulatrao who nurture the same aspirations. The CM has to foil this plan. At any cost. Intriguing tale of Machiavellian politics that's devoid of any values.