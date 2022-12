Not Available

On the beach or in the forest, when you close your eyes, you hear the sound of water, wind, rustling leaves, insects. You can still hear the motorboat, ringtone, highway, drone buzzing, plant. When you just listen, the sounds mix; gently comes the realization that all this nature is not the first or the second, it is the canvas, including you. But as soon as you open your eyes, you notice order everywhere.