Simmasanam

Sakthivel (Vijayakanth) and Thangarasu (Vijayakanth) are stepbrothers and both are respected by the villagers. But Sakthivel refuses to even acknowledge Thangarasu as his brother since he believes that it was Thangarasu's mother who killed their father. Thangarasu too is under this impression until his grandfather (R.Sunderrajan) tells him the truth. Their father (Vijayakanth), whose first wife (Ambika) was a sharp-tongued woman, married Kannamma (Viji) when she earned a bad name. Thangarasu, who is now convinced that his mother was a good woman, sets out to find the truth.