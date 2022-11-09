Simon and I

Not Available

Simon & I is an intimate and inspiring portrait of South African gay rights activist Simon Nkoli, who died of AIDS in 1998, and his fellow activist and protégé, Bev Ditsie. Chronicling two remarkable decades of activism, their story charts the history of the gay and lesbian liberation movement in South Africa and presents a personal account of the devastating AIDS epidemic in Africa. Bev Ditsie unfolds their unique relationship using a mixed format of interviews, archival images and newspaper clips, while speaking honestly about the challenges they faced and the difficult issue of sexism within the gay rights movement. Their hard work and unyielding determination moved South Africa to become the only country in the world to include sexual orientation in its constitutional Bill of Rights. A homage to a great figure in the gay and lesbian rights movement, Simon & I is equally a tribute to an enduring friendship and bond between two remarkable leaders.