1998

Simon Birch

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1998

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Simon Birch tells the story of Joe and Simon's heart-warming journey of friendship. Simon Birch was born with a condition that makes him much smaller than all the other kids in town. Now, due to his condition, Simon thinks God made him this way for a reason and highly believes in God. Together, Joe and Simon go on a journey of trust and friendship to find the answers to many things. Their friendship is put to the test when some unfortunate events happen.

Cast

Ashley JuddRebecca Wenteworth
Ian Michael SmithSimon Birch
Joseph MazzelloJoe Wenteworth
Oliver PlattBen Goodrich
David StrathairnRev. Russell
Dana IveyGrandmother Wenteworth

