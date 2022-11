Not Available

Kiri Te Kanawa, Alexandru Agache, Michael Sylvesyer, and Roberto Scandiuzzi star in this Covent Garden production of the Verdi opera conducted by Sir Georg Solti. Verdi's tale of the eponymous medieval Doge of Genoa marries the political and the intimate to dramatic effect, both elements given their full due in this well-sung production led by Sir Georg Solti.