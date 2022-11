Not Available

Simon Evans debut DVD is a master class in aloof, patrician observational stand up. To the delight of a packed audience, the star of Live At The Apollo and Stand Up For The Week brings a little polish to the Theatre Royal Brighton. Evans looks back at his life and times, from his early days in London to his family life by the seaside. Along the way, his reflections are as ever as dry and delicious as a good Sancerre, or perhaps a really good radish.