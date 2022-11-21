Simon Munnery: Fylm

Not Available

Simon's back with an all new show based on his remarkable Fylm makking contraption, accompanied on the guitar by Mr David Willis. The show is his second live film (or Fylm) - rendered on the spot by a homemade device operated by Simon from the back of the room. With it, he manipulates his own image and that of various animation cutouts on the table in front of him to create his Fylm which is then projected onto a big screen at the front of the theatre. You will see what the audience saw as they sat and watched the show.